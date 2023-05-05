Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.29 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Arista Networks in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 2nd. William Blair analyst S. Naji now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.28. The consensus estimate for Arista Networks’ current full-year earnings is $5.15 per share.

ANET has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.85.

Arista Networks stock opened at $135.34 on Wednesday. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $171.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.86.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total value of $145,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $10,462.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total value of $20,693,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,763,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,618,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total transaction of $145,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,462.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 358,941 shares of company stock worth $54,096,115. Company insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 560.0% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Arista Networks by 67.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at $46,000. 64.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

