Zai Lab Limited to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.77) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Zai Lab in a report released on Monday, May 1st. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.77) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.76). The consensus estimate for Zai Lab’s current full-year earnings is ($3.76) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Zai Lab’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.18) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.07) EPS.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.39. Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 206.14% and a negative return on equity of 37.96%. The business had revenue of $62.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.79 million.

Zai Lab Trading Up 4.0 %

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

ZLAB opened at $35.33 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.17. Zai Lab has a twelve month low of $20.98 and a twelve month high of $53.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 35,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 18,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Zai Lab

In other Zai Lab news, Director William Lis sold 5,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $208,176.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,772.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zai Lab news, insider Harald Reinhart sold 11,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $459,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Lis sold 5,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $208,176.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,772.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,879 shares of company stock valued at $990,357. Corporate insiders own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the developing and commercializing therapies that address medical conditions with unmet needs in oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its products include Zejula, Optune, Qinlock, and Nuzyra. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

