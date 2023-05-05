Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) PT Lowered to $46.00

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $52.00 to $46.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.37% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.36.

SPT opened at $38.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -41.89 and a beta of 0.90. Sprout Social has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $74.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.43.

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $69.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.83 million. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%. As a group, analysts predict that Sprout Social will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $1,021,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 335,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,119,736.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $80,265.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,898,771.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $1,021,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,221 shares in the company, valued at $17,119,736.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,917 shares of company stock worth $6,340,610 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

