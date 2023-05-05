Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $69.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 34.02% from the company’s current price.

SMCI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities upped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wedbush cut Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.00.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 1.8 %

SMCI stock opened at $136.40 on Wednesday. Super Micro Computer has a fifty-two week low of $37.01 and a fifty-two week high of $139.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.14. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 37.49% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,696 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,696 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tally C. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total value of $416,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,454.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 199,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,995,000 after buying an additional 25,663 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 2,901.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 373,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,564,000 after buying an additional 360,975 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 27,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 13,525 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

(Get Rating)

Super Micro Computer, Inc engages in the distribution and manufacture of information technology solutions and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.