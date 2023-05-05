Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Increased by Zacks Research

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Dillard’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 2nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now anticipates that the company will earn $7.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $7.17. The consensus estimate for Dillard’s’ current full-year earnings is $33.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Dillard’s’ Q2 2024 earnings at $5.55 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $6.75 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $8.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $27.83 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $9.28 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $6.07 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $6.77 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $30.29 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $8.71 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $29.28 EPS.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $14.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $5.65. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 54.80%.

Dillard’s Stock Performance

DDS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Dillard’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dillard’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.25.

Shares of DDS opened at $283.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $316.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $338.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Dillard’s has a 52-week low of $193.00 and a 52-week high of $417.86.

Institutional Trading of Dillard’s

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DDS. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 55.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Dillard’s by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Dillard’s by 52.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Dillard’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Dillard’s in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. 55.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dillard’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.57%.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

Featured Articles

