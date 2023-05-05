Standex International Co. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.81 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NYSE:SXI)

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Standex International in a report issued on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.81 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Standex International’s current full-year earnings is $6.53 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Standex International’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.84 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $187.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.85 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS.

Standex International Trading Down 3.7 %

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Standex International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Standex International in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Standex International stock opened at $119.76 on Wednesday. Standex International has a 12 month low of $79.02 and a 12 month high of $127.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional Trading of Standex International

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SXI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Standex International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,927,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,378,000 after buying an additional 20,952 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Standex International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,397,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,084,000 after buying an additional 12,403 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Standex International by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 612,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,764,000 after buying an additional 81,792 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Standex International by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 568,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,237,000 after buying an additional 39,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Standex International by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 480,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,262,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.58, for a total transaction of $602,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,149.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Standex International news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.58, for a total transaction of $602,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,149.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul C. Burns sold 4,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $507,042.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,685.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Standex International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. Standex International’s payout ratio is currently 19.48%.

About Standex International

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

