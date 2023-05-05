Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.59) Per Share (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.59) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.49) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59).

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.57.

DAWN stock opened at $13.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $999.12 million, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of -2.07. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.44 and a 12 month high of $28.35.

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $200,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,241,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,921,119.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $200,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,241,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,921,119.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 12,500 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $250,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,497,262.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,126 shares of company stock worth $721,856. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 5,969.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,894,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,325 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 469.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,041,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,955 shares during the period. Braidwell LP purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $26,826,000. Pathway Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 147.0% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Capital Management LP now owns 995,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,427,000 after acquiring an additional 592,559 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,541,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,901,000 after acquiring an additional 578,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

