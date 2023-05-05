Addus HomeCare Co. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUSGet Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Addus HomeCare in a research report issued on Sunday, April 30th. William Blair analyst M. Larew anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Addus HomeCare’s current full-year earnings is $3.59 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Addus HomeCare’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Addus HomeCare from $130.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $123.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.75.

NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $80.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.85 and its 200-day moving average is $104.93. Addus HomeCare has a 1-year low of $73.65 and a 1-year high of $114.99.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUSGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $247.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.60 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 4.84%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADUS. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Addus HomeCare news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 3,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.30, for a total transaction of $382,259.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,585,558.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brian Poff sold 1,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.30, for a total transaction of $135,277.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,907,049.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 3,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.30, for a total value of $382,259.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,585,558.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,142 shares of company stock worth $1,151,884. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

