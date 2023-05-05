Vertical Research Upgrades Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) to “Positive”

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Vertical Research from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TTD. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.30.

TTD stock opened at $61.44 on Wednesday. Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $76.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.37 and a 200 day moving average of $53.11. The company has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 614.40, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.80.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). Trade Desk had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $490.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.24 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trade Desk will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $178,140.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,059 shares in the company, valued at $4,399,104.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $178,140.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,399,104.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total value of $131,160.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 530,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,782,983.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 962,769 shares of company stock valued at $58,223,655 over the last 90 days. 10.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

