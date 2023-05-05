Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie expects that the energy company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Southwestern Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.94.

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock opened at $4.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.31. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $4.57 and a 12 month high of $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 45.59% and a return on equity of 60.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 604,924 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 127,300 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 280.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 74,286 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 54,776 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 67,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,942,333 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,712,000 after purchasing an additional 9,384 shares in the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

