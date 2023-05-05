Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Customers Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.56. The consensus estimate for Customers Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $6.00 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.60 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CUBI. TheStreet cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.13.

NYSE:CUBI opened at $16.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $500.63 million, a P/E ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.50. Customers Bancorp has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $44.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

In related news, Director Daniel K. Rothermel acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.71 per share, with a total value of $53,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 102,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,723.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Daniel K. Rothermel acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.71 per share, with a total value of $53,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 102,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,723.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu bought 45,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,843,886. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,837,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,216,000 after purchasing an additional 214,065 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,390,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,739,000 after acquiring an additional 51,252 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,282,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,034,000 after acquiring an additional 822,072 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,075,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,172,000 after acquiring an additional 61,350 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 972,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,666,000 after acquiring an additional 83,267 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Customers Bancorp, Inc engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. The firm also provides banking products such as loans and deposits to businesses and consumers through its branches, limited production, and administrative offices. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in West Reading, PA.

