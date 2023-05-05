Griffin Securities Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY)

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Griffin Securities boosted their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report released on Sunday, April 30th. Griffin Securities analyst J. Vleeschhouwer now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Dassault Systèmes’ current full-year earnings is $1.08 per share.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion.

Dassault Systèmes Trading Down 1.1 %

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank cut Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Dassault Systèmes from €31.00 ($34.07) to €30.00 ($32.97) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Dassault Systèmes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.61.

OTCMKTS DASTY opened at $40.42 on Wednesday. Dassault Systèmes has a fifty-two week low of $31.12 and a fifty-two week high of $44.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.15. The stock has a market cap of $53.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DASTY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Dassault Systèmes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $876,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 101,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.

