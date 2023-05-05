Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Forecasted to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Community Health Systems in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.56. The consensus estimate for Community Health Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.62) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Community Health Systems’ FY2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Community Health Systems’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Community Health Systems Stock Performance

CYH has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.30 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Community Health Systems from $4.75 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Community Health Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

Shares of NYSE CYH opened at $3.59 on Wednesday. Community Health Systems has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $8.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.49. The company has a market capitalization of $490.94 million, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community Health Systems

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYH. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $337,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $574,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 111,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 28,410 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $403,000. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the provision of general and specialized healthcare services and outpatient services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

