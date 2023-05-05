Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Boosted by Analyst

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James raised their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Capital Power in a report issued on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.01. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Capital Power’s current full-year earnings is $4.32 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Capital Power’s FY2024 earnings at $3.61 EPS.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$929.00 million during the quarter. Capital Power had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 4.81%.

Capital Power Stock Up 0.3 %

CPX has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Capital Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. CSFB increased their target price on Capital Power from C$53.50 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Capital Power from C$56.00 to C$54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Capital Power from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$52.00.

CPX stock opened at C$45.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.41, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$42.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$44.29. Capital Power has a fifty-two week low of C$40.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital Power

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$41.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$123,420.00. In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$41.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$123,420.00. Also, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 9,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.71, for a total value of C$416,431.64. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Capital Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 276.19%.

About Capital Power

(Get Rating)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.