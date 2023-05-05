ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ECN Capital in a research note issued on Monday, May 1st. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for ECN Capital’s current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

ECN has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. CIBC raised their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.38.

ECN Capital Stock Down 5.6 %

ECN Capital Announces Dividend

TSE ECN opened at C$3.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 544.90. ECN Capital has a 1-year low of C$2.34 and a 1-year high of C$7.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.10. The company has a market cap of C$750.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 306.00, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 400.00%.

About ECN Capital

(Get Rating)

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.