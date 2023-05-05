National Bank Financial Weighs in on Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited’s Q4 2023 Earnings (TSE:FFH)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial lowered their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Fairfax Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 1st. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will earn $32.82 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $33.06. The consensus estimate for Fairfax Financial’s current full-year earnings is $149.34 per share.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C$106.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$96.61 by C$9.73. The business had revenue of C$13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.12 billion. Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 6.18%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FFH. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,300.00 to C$1,350.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,100.00 to C$1,350.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,150.00 to C$1,225.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$700.00 to C$775.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,000.00 to C$1,150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Shares of Fairfax Financial stock opened at C$926.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$909.82 and a 200 day moving average price of C$829.46. Fairfax Financial has a 52 week low of C$612.00 and a 52 week high of C$956.00.

In other news, Director F. Brian Bradstreet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$943.86, for a total value of C$943,857.50. Corporate insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

