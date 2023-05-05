Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now expects that the company will earn $6.85 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $6.89. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Willis Towers Watson Public’s current full-year earnings is $14.41 per share.

WTW has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $259.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.85.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

NASDAQ:WTW opened at $224.29 on Wednesday. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52 week low of $187.89 and a 52 week high of $258.93. The firm has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.03. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,500 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $578,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,455,025.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $578,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,455,025.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $1,269,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,106.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,588,400. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Willis Towers Watson Public

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $276,426,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter valued at about $717,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,702,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,782,000 after acquiring an additional 528,712 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1,754.2% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 534,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,709,000 after purchasing an additional 505,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 11,598.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 485,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,796,000 after purchasing an additional 481,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

