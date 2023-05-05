Financial Contrast: AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) versus NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH)

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) and AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

NantHealth has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AcuityAds has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NantHealth and AcuityAds’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NantHealth -101.16% N/A -39.91% AcuityAds -1.39% -5.84% -4.46%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

4.5% of NantHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.7% of AcuityAds shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.3% of NantHealth shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of AcuityAds shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for NantHealth and AcuityAds, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NantHealth 0 0 0 0 N/A AcuityAds 0 0 5 0 3.00

AcuityAds has a consensus price target of $3.43, suggesting a potential upside of 144.90%. Given AcuityAds’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AcuityAds is more favorable than NantHealth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NantHealth and AcuityAds’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NantHealth $67.00 million 0.28 -$67.78 million ($7.65) -0.31 AcuityAds $121.04 million 0.66 -$580,000.00 ($0.01) -140.00

AcuityAds has higher revenue and earnings than NantHealth. AcuityAds is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NantHealth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

AcuityAds beats NantHealth on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc. is an evidence-based, personalized healthcare company, which engages in the provision of treatment for critical diseases such as cancer. The firm empowers treatment decisions, improves patient outcomes, validates treatment options, enables high-quality care, lowers costs, ensures appropriate reimbursement, and streamlines implementation and deployment. The company was founded by Patrick Soon-Shiong in July 2010 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

About AcuityAds

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Unites States, Canada, and Europe and Other. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

