FY2023 EPS Estimates for APA Co. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for APA in a research note issued on Sunday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.58 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.60. The consensus estimate for APA’s current full-year earnings is $5.79 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for APA’s FY2024 earnings at $5.93 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. APA had a net margin of 34.14% and a return on equity of 198.44%. APA’s quarterly revenue was down 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of APA from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of APA from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of APA from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of APA from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.29.

Shares of APA opened at $32.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 3.53. APA has a 12-month low of $30.15 and a 12-month high of $51.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of APA by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of APA by 117.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of APA by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of APA by 228.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

