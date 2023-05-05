Analyzing HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) and First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB)

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) and First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HomeStreet and First US Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HomeStreet $244.28 million 0.46 $66.54 million $2.74 2.17 First US Bancshares $40.56 million 0.98 $6.86 million $1.19 5.71

HomeStreet has higher revenue and earnings than First US Bancshares. HomeStreet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First US Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Institutional and Insider Ownership

HomeStreet pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. First US Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. HomeStreet pays out 14.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First US Bancshares pays out 16.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First US Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. HomeStreet is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

83.9% of HomeStreet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.5% of First US Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of HomeStreet shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of First US Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares HomeStreet and First US Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HomeStreet 13.29% 9.10% 0.56% First US Bancshares 16.04% 9.06% 0.77%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for HomeStreet and First US Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HomeStreet 0 4 1 0 2.20 First US Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

HomeStreet presently has a consensus price target of $29.80, indicating a potential upside of 400.84%. Given HomeStreet’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe HomeStreet is more favorable than First US Bancshares.

Risk & Volatility

HomeStreet has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First US Bancshares has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HomeStreet beats First US Bancshares on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking. The company was founded on August 17, 1921 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

About First US Bancshares

First US Bancshares, Inc. operates as a holding company for First U.S. Bank. It provides services including receipt of demand, savings, individual retirement account and time deposits, personal and commercial loans, safe deposit box services and remote deposit capture through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Birmingham, AL.

