Reviewing Better World Acquisition (NASDAQ:BWAC) & Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) and Better World Acquisition (NASDAQ:BWAC – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Keurig Dr Pepper and Better World Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Keurig Dr Pepper 9.20% 9.52% 4.64% Better World Acquisition N/A -86.49% 4.45%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.3% of Keurig Dr Pepper shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.0% of Better World Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Keurig Dr Pepper shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.0% of Better World Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Keurig Dr Pepper has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Better World Acquisition has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Keurig Dr Pepper and Better World Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Keurig Dr Pepper 1 4 4 0 2.33 Better World Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus target price of $37.56, suggesting a potential upside of 15.59%. Given Keurig Dr Pepper’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Keurig Dr Pepper is more favorable than Better World Acquisition.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Keurig Dr Pepper and Better World Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Keurig Dr Pepper $14.06 billion 3.25 $1.44 billion $0.93 34.94 Better World Acquisition N/A N/A $3.25 million N/A N/A

Keurig Dr Pepper has higher revenue and earnings than Better World Acquisition.

Summary

Keurig Dr Pepper beats Better World Acquisition on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc. engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers. The Packaged Beverages segment offers finished beverages and other products, including owned brands and third-party brands. The Beverage Concentrates segment sells branded concentrates and syrup to third-party bottlers. The Latin America Beverages segment refers to sales in Mexico, the Caribbean, and other international markets from the production of concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

About Better World Acquisition

Better World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthy living industries. Better World Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

