Brokerages Set Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Price Target at $15.32

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.32.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $16.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Owl Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OWL. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 184,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 120.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 34,005 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Blue Owl Capital by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 10,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

NYSE:OWL opened at $9.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -331.33, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.25. Blue Owl Capital has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $14.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.36.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Blue Owl Capital had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $395.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is presently -1,733.33%.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

