FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.22.

Several analysts have weighed in on FORM shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of FormFactor from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities decreased their price target on FormFactor from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of FormFactor from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of FormFactor from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $319,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 477,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,263,692.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $319,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 477,438 shares in the company, valued at $15,263,692.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Shai Shahar sold 4,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $141,247.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,957,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $502,578,000 after purchasing an additional 73,354 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,774,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $368,808,000 after purchasing an additional 65,763 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 2.7% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,031,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,942,000 after acquiring an additional 80,860 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,722,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,520,000 after acquiring an additional 50,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,636,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,599,000 after buying an additional 554,753 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FormFactor stock opened at $26.56 on Friday. FormFactor has a fifty-two week low of $18.15 and a fifty-two week high of $42.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.50 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.33.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $165.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.45 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 8.85%. Equities research analysts forecast that FormFactor will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.

