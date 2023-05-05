scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) Receives $18.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

SCPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of scPharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in scPharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $666,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 49.1% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 47,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 15,509 shares during the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 18,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its stake in scPharmaceuticals by 236.9% during the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,550,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

scPharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SCPH opened at $10.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.34. scPharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.68 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.97 million, a P/E ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 16.63 and a quick ratio of 16.46.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.12. On average, analysts predict that scPharmaceuticals will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

scPharmaceuticals Company Profile

scPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of transformative pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. Its products include FUROSCIX, a furosemide injection which is used as parenteral diuretic in treating heart failure and scCeftriaxone, used as parenteral antibiotic outside the hospital setting.

