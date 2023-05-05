scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) Receives $18.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.
SCPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of scPharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in scPharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $666,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 49.1% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 47,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 15,509 shares during the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 18,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its stake in scPharmaceuticals by 236.9% during the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,550,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.90% of the company’s stock.
scPharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.7 %
scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.12. On average, analysts predict that scPharmaceuticals will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.
scPharmaceuticals Company Profile
scPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of transformative pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. Its products include FUROSCIX, a furosemide injection which is used as parenteral diuretic in treating heart failure and scCeftriaxone, used as parenteral antibiotic outside the hospital setting.
