Analysts Set Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Price Target at $16.33

Shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.33.
CRGY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Crescent Energy from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Crescent Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Crescent Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Crescent Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Crescent Energy by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,201,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,961 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Crescent Energy by 726.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 689,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,799,000 after acquiring an additional 606,058 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,324,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 1,113.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 491,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,624,000 after buying an additional 451,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,562,000. 10.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. Crescent Energy’s payout ratio is 31.05%.
Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States.
