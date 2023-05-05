Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.25.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KROS. Cowen began coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Keros Therapeutics Stock Performance

KROS opened at $45.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.03. Keros Therapeutics has a one year low of $24.38 and a one year high of $59.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KROS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Keros Therapeutics will post -4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.14% of the company’s stock.

About Keros Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

Featured Stories

