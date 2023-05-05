Brokerages Set Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) PT at $10.10

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.10.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Danske raised shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp to €11.50 ($12.64) in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Stock Performance

Shares of WRTBY stock opened at $2.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.75. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $2.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Increases Dividend

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp ( OTCMKTS:WRTBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 6.43%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wärtsilä Oyj Abp will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a $0.0159 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This is a boost from Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s previous dividend of $0.01. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Company Profile

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp engages in the power business. It operates through the following segments: Wärtsilä Marine Power, Wärtsilä Marine Systems, Wärtsilä Voyage, Wärtsilä Energy, and Wärtsilä Portfolio Business. The Wärtsilä Marine Power segment focuses on a comprehensive range of engine and propulsion solutions.

