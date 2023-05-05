Barclays Increases HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Price Target to GBX 900

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 840 ($10.49) to GBX 900 ($11.24) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 880 ($10.99) to GBX 1,000 ($12.49) in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 650 ($8.12) to GBX 630 ($7.87) in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 750 ($9.37) to GBX 775 ($9.68) in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $727.10.

HSBC Price Performance

Shares of HSBC opened at $37.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $148.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.58. HSBC has a 1-year low of $24.77 and a 1-year high of $39.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HSBC

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). HSBC had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $15.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.28 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that HSBC will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Global Investments increased its position in shares of HSBC by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 103,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 20,033 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new position in HSBC during the 1st quarter valued at $2,599,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in HSBC during the 1st quarter valued at $15,914,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in HSBC by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares during the period. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in HSBC during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

