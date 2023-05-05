StockNews.com Upgrades Tenaris (NYSE:TS) to “Strong-Buy”

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen raised their price target on Tenaris from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Tenaris from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Tenaris from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.14.

Tenaris Stock Down 0.1 %

TS stock opened at $26.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.84 and a 200-day moving average of $32.21. Tenaris has a 12-month low of $22.24 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.44.

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). Tenaris had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Tenaris will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Tenaris by 155.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 50.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tenaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Tenaris by 345.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.15% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. It operates through the Tubes and Other segments. The Tubes segment consists of the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

