StockNews.com Downgrades Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) to Sell

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Piedmont Office Realty Trust Stock Up 1.5 %
PDM opened at $6.29 on Wednesday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.99 and a fifty-two week high of $16.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.33 and its 200 day moving average is $9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.71 million, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.98.
Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 26.04% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $147.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.34 million. Research analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile
Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, and operation of office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Dallas, Washington, DC/Northern Virginia, Boston, Orlando, Minneapolis, and New York. The company was founded on July 3, 1997 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
