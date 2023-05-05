Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.27.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY opened at $75.55 on Wednesday. Sysco has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $90.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sysco

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $18.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.56 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 140.94%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sysco will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 166.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 10,065 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Sysco by 6.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,068,000 after buying an additional 16,772 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Sysco by 12.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Sysco by 1.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 659,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Sysco by 54.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sysco

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.