Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Argus upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.17.

Sonoco Products Trading Down 0.4 %

Sonoco Products stock opened at $59.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.30 and its 200-day moving average is $59.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $51.52 and a 1 year high of $65.96. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.71.

Insider Transactions at Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sonoco Products news, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $560,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,640. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,834 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $110,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,729 shares in the company, valued at $103,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,458 shares of company stock valued at $207,291 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SON. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 26.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Sonoco Products by 21.7% during the first quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in Sonoco Products by 11.1% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 105,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,424,000 after acquiring an additional 10,496 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Sonoco Products by 0.7% during the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 354,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

Featured Stories

