Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also commented on CW. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.80.

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $162.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 1.24. Curtiss-Wright has a twelve month low of $124.37 and a twelve month high of $182.55.

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.49 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 11.51%. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $296,584.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,566,784.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $376,620.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,356 shares in the company, valued at $2,940,453.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $296,584.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,566,784.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,586 shares of company stock worth $1,459,205 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,737 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 20.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 3.8% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 7,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 8.4% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 26,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

