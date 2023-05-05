Kroger (NYSE:KR) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

KR has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Kroger from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.31.

Kroger Price Performance

Kroger stock opened at $48.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.31. Kroger has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $55.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. Kroger had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The business had revenue of $34.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kroger will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,747.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,747.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $1,102,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,348,140.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 201,505 shares of company stock valued at $9,622,597. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kroger

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Featured Articles

