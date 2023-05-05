StockNews.com Upgrades Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) to “Strong-Buy”

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

Ambev Stock Performance

Shares of Ambev stock opened at $2.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.74 and a 200-day moving average of $2.77. Ambev has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $3.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $45.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambev

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Ambev had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ambev will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ambev in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Ambev by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ambev in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ambev in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ambev in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 8.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

