Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 45.99% from the company’s current price.

Separately, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mayville Engineering in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Mayville Engineering Stock Performance

Shares of MEC stock opened at $9.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $193.46 million, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.74. Mayville Engineering has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mayville Engineering

Mayville Engineering ( NYSE:MEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Mayville Engineering had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $128.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.13 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mayville Engineering will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEC. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 209,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 36,363 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Mayville Engineering during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Mayville Engineering by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mayville Engineering during the 1st quarter worth approximately $401,000. 31.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mayville Engineering Company Profile

Mayville Engineering Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of metal components. The firm offers a broad range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components. Its customers operate in a diverse end markets, including heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets.

Featured Articles

