BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($31.23) to GBX 2,510 ($31.36) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. CLSA upgraded BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.49) to GBX 2,300 ($28.74) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on BHP Group from GBX 3,000 ($37.48) to GBX 2,900 ($36.23) in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,211.50.
BHP Group Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $58.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $85.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.28. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $72.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.10.
BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.
