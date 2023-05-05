BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($31.23) to GBX 2,510 ($31.36) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. CLSA upgraded BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.49) to GBX 2,300 ($28.74) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on BHP Group from GBX 3,000 ($37.48) to GBX 2,900 ($36.23) in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,211.50.

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $58.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $85.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.28. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $72.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in BHP Group by 119.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $798,672,000 after buying an additional 5,632,545 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,257,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in BHP Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,982,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in BHP Group by 233.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,192,159 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $63,054,000 after buying an additional 834,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in BHP Group by 96.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,463,194 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $113,033,000 after buying an additional 718,247 shares during the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

