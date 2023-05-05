McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Rating) (TSE:MUX) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on McEwen Mining from $10.25 to $10.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Get McEwen Mining alerts:

McEwen Mining Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MUX opened at $8.84 on Wednesday. McEwen Mining has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The company has a market cap of $419.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining ( NYSE:MUX Get Rating ) (TSE:MUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $28.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.40 million. McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 21.02% and a negative net margin of 72.16%. Analysts forecast that McEwen Mining will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in McEwen Mining by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,331,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,854,000 after purchasing an additional 930,532 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in McEwen Mining by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,406,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after buying an additional 86,204 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,180,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,465,000 after purchasing an additional 89,246 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,957,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 47,610 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in McEwen Mining by 428.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,421,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,200 shares during the period. 19.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About McEwen Mining

(Get Rating)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.