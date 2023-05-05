Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of KRG opened at $20.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.92. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $16.42 and a 52-week high of $23.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -290.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 142,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after buying an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,560,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 33,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 9,335 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,285,900,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 102,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 37,224 shares in the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

