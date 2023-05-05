Atlas Lithium (OTCMKTS:ATLX) PT Raised to $70.00

Atlas Lithium (OTCMKTS:ATLX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Alliance Global Partners from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ATLX. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Atlas Lithium in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Atlas Lithium in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Atlas Lithium in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

OTCMKTS:ATLX opened at $16.93 on Tuesday. Atlas Lithium has a one year low of $3.23 and a one year high of $45.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.17.

Atlas Lithium Corporation operates as a mineral exploration and mining company in Brazil. It focuses on advancing and developing its 100%-owned hard-rock lithium project, which consists of 52 mineral rights covering an area of 56,078 acres that is located primarily in the municipality of Araçuaí in the Vale do Jequitinhonha region of the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

