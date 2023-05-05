Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Price Target to C$12.00

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BDT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Laurentian upped their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.50 to C$11.75 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Bird Construction Trading Down 1.8 %

TSE BDT opened at C$8.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.34. The firm has a market cap of C$457.58 million, a PE ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.96 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.13. Bird Construction has a 52 week low of C$5.74 and a 52 week high of C$9.55.

Bird Construction Cuts Dividend

Bird Construction ( TSE:BDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$657.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$642.04 million. Bird Construction had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 19.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bird Construction will post 1.0387879 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.0358 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is 46.24%.

About Bird Construction

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

