BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,000

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 950 ($11.87) to GBX 1,000 ($12.49) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of BAE Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group raised shares of BAE Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 1,000 ($12.49) to GBX 1,050 ($13.12) in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,027.50.

BAESY opened at $50.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.68 and its 200 day moving average is $43.17. BAE Systems has a fifty-two week low of $33.64 and a fifty-two week high of $52.35.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.7716 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $0.47.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in BAE Systems by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 110,550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after buying an additional 43,710 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BAE Systems by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of BAE Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Altrius Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of BAE Systems by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 149,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,251,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of BAE Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $4,383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

