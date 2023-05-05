BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,000

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 950 ($11.87) to GBX 1,000 ($12.49) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of BAE Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group raised shares of BAE Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 1,000 ($12.49) to GBX 1,050 ($13.12) in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,027.50.
BAE Systems Stock Down 2.3 %
BAESY opened at $50.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.68 and its 200 day moving average is $43.17. BAE Systems has a fifty-two week low of $33.64 and a fifty-two week high of $52.35.
BAE Systems Increases Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BAE Systems
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in BAE Systems by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 110,550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after buying an additional 43,710 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BAE Systems by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of BAE Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Altrius Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of BAE Systems by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 149,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,251,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of BAE Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $4,383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.58% of the company’s stock.
BAE Systems Company Profile
BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BAE Systems (BAESY)
- Investors Are Barking Up The Right Tree With Datadog
- How to Invest in Central Bank Digital Currency
- Kellogg Company Looks GRRR-eat! At These Levels
- PacWest, First Horizon Shares Plummet On Continued Bank Worries
- Yum! Brands Pulls Back To More Appetizing Levels
Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.