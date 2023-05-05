The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLF)

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.
Bank of the Philippine Islands Stock Performance
Shares of BPHLF stock opened at $1.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average is $1.72. Bank of the Philippine Islands has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $1.99.
Bank of the Philippine Islands Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPHLF)
- Investors Are Barking Up The Right Tree With Datadog
- How to Invest in Central Bank Digital Currency
- Kellogg Company Looks GRRR-eat! At These Levels
- PacWest, First Horizon Shares Plummet On Continued Bank Worries
- Yum! Brands Pulls Back To More Appetizing Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of the Philippine Islands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of the Philippine Islands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.