The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLF)

May 5th, 2023

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLFGet Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Bank of the Philippine Islands Stock Performance

Shares of BPHLF stock opened at $1.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average is $1.72. Bank of the Philippine Islands has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $1.99.

Bank of the Philippine Islands Company Profile

Bank of the Philippine Islands engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking and Investment Banking. The Consumer Banking segment covers deposit taking and services, consumer lending such as home mortgages, auto loans and credit card finance as well as the remittance business of individual clients and retail markets.

