CIBC Trims Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Target Price to C$180.00

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$193.00 to C$180.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Cargojet from C$158.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Cargojet from C$130.00 to C$119.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Cargojet from C$180.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. TD Securities cut their price target on Cargojet from C$195.00 to C$188.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Cargojet from C$247.00 to C$231.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Get Cargojet alerts:

Cargojet Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CGJTF opened at $78.15 on Tuesday. Cargojet has a twelve month low of $73.61 and a twelve month high of $122.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.91.

About Cargojet

Cargojet, Inc engages in the provision of time-sensitive premium overnight air cargo services. The firm is also involved in providing dedicated aircraft to customers on an ad hoc charter basis operating between points in Canada, the USA, and other select international destinations. The company was founded by Ajay K.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.