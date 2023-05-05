CIBC Trims Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Target Price to C$180.00

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$193.00 to C$180.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Cargojet from C$158.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Cargojet from C$130.00 to C$119.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Cargojet from C$180.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. TD Securities cut their price target on Cargojet from C$195.00 to C$188.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Cargojet from C$247.00 to C$231.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.
Cargojet Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CGJTF opened at $78.15 on Tuesday. Cargojet has a twelve month low of $73.61 and a twelve month high of $122.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.91.
About Cargojet
Cargojet, Inc engages in the provision of time-sensitive premium overnight air cargo services. The firm is also involved in providing dedicated aircraft to customers on an ad hoc charter basis operating between points in Canada, the USA, and other select international destinations. The company was founded by Ajay K.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cargojet (CGJTF)
- Investors Are Barking Up The Right Tree With Datadog
- How to Invest in Central Bank Digital Currency
- Kellogg Company Looks GRRR-eat! At These Levels
- PacWest, First Horizon Shares Plummet On Continued Bank Worries
- Yum! Brands Pulls Back To More Appetizing Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.