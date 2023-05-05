The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Bangkok Bank Public (OTCMKTS:BKKLY)

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bangkok Bank Public (OTCMKTS:BKKLY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Bangkok Bank Public Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of BKKLY stock opened at $23.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.11. Bangkok Bank Public has a 1 year low of $17.17 and a 1 year high of $24.86.

Bangkok Bank Public Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.3404 per share. This is an increase from Bangkok Bank Public’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. Bangkok Bank Public’s dividend payout ratio is 28.51%.

Bangkok Bank Public Company Profile

Bangkok Bank Public Co Ltd. engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Banking, International Banking, Investment Banking, and Others. The Domestic Banking segment provides loans, deposits, trade finance, remittances and payments, electronic services, credit cards, debit cards, and related other financial services.

