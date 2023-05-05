TD Securities Trims Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Target Price to C$175.00

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$180.00 to C$175.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$130.00 to C$119.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Cargojet to C$146.00 in a report on Tuesday. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$193.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$140.00 to C$127.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$247.00 to C$231.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Cargojet Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGJTF opened at $78.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.91. Cargojet has a fifty-two week low of $73.61 and a fifty-two week high of $122.28.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet, Inc engages in the provision of time-sensitive premium overnight air cargo services. The firm is also involved in providing dedicated aircraft to customers on an ad hoc charter basis operating between points in Canada, the USA, and other select international destinations. The company was founded by Ajay K.

