Scotiabank Lowers Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Price Target to C$146.00

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank to C$146.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CGJTF. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Cargojet from C$195.00 to C$188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Cargojet from C$130.00 to C$119.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. CIBC cut their target price on Cargojet from C$193.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Cargojet from C$247.00 to C$231.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Cargojet from C$158.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Cargojet Stock Performance

Shares of CGJTF opened at $78.15 on Tuesday. Cargojet has a 52-week low of $73.61 and a 52-week high of $122.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.41 and its 200-day moving average is $88.91.

About Cargojet

Cargojet, Inc engages in the provision of time-sensitive premium overnight air cargo services. The firm is also involved in providing dedicated aircraft to customers on an ad hoc charter basis operating between points in Canada, the USA, and other select international destinations. The company was founded by Ajay K.

