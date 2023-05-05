BDO Unibank (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of BDO Unibank (OTCMKTS:BDOUY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BDO Unibank from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.
BDO Unibank Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BDOUY opened at $25.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.29. BDO Unibank has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $29.80.
BDO Unibank Increases Dividend
BDO Unibank Company Profile
BDO Unibank, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Investment Banking, Private Banking, Leasing and Financing, Insurance, and Others. The Commercial Banking segment handles the entire lending, trade financing, and cash management services for corporate and retail customers.
