Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Lowered to “Neutral” at CIBC

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$44.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$60.00. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.22% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Aritzia from C$62.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$51.75.

Get Aritzia alerts:

Aritzia Price Performance

ATZ stock opened at C$34.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.59. Aritzia has a 12-month low of C$31.67 and a 12-month high of C$55.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$41.35 and its 200 day moving average price is C$46.16.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts and tops, bodysuits, shirts and blouses, sweaters, jumpsuits and rompers, shirt jackets, skirts, bodysuits, activeware, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, jackets, blazers, jackets and coats, and shoes, as well as accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.