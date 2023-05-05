Stifel Nicolaus Trims Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Target Price to C$50.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$62.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 43.43% from the stock’s current price.

Aritzia Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Aritzia stock opened at C$34.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.44, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$41.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$46.16. Aritzia has a 52-week low of C$31.67 and a 52-week high of C$55.56.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts and tops, bodysuits, shirts and blouses, sweaters, jumpsuits and rompers, shirt jackets, skirts, bodysuits, activeware, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, jackets, blazers, jackets and coats, and shoes, as well as accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.

