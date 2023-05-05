Stifel Nicolaus Trims Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Target Price to C$50.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$62.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 43.43% from the stock’s current price.
Aritzia Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of Aritzia stock opened at C$34.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.44, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$41.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$46.16. Aritzia has a 52-week low of C$31.67 and a 52-week high of C$55.56.
About Aritzia
